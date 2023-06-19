First Lady Rachel Ruto is urging her fellow African counterparts to collaborate toward the empowerment of women and children, aiming to construct a more prosperous future for the entire continent.

She commended the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) for its instrumental role in tackling critical challenges faced by the most vulnerable populations in Africa, such as healthcare, education, economic empowerment, poverty alleviation, as well as promoting peace and security.

“We must use our convening power and platforms to empower our women and children. By doing so, we will empower the whole continent,” said Rachel during the 20th anniversary of OAFLAD in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

The First Lady expressed her admiration for the significant history and influential impact of OAFLAD, particularly in combating the HIV and AIDS epidemic.

According to her, it is crucial for her fellow African First Ladies to build upon the achievements of their predecessors and actively promote the vision of a robust, resilient, and dignified Africa.