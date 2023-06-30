The Public Service Commission (PSC) has invited candidates to apply for the role of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In a public advertisement published on Thursday, PSC said individuals interested in the position must possess a law degree from a recognized university or must have been an advocate at the High Court of Kenya.

Other requirements include a minimum of ten years of experience as a Superior Court judge or a professionally qualified Magistrate. Additionally, candidates should be distinguished academics or legal practitioners.

Applicants must also fulfill the requirements outlined in Chapter Six of the Constitution, possess impeccable moral character and integrity, exhibit a high degree of professional competence through legal expertise and life experiences, and possess strong communication skills.

PSC directed applicants to submit a detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV) along with copies of pertinent academic and professional certificates, transcripts, National Identity Card or Passport, testimonials, and any other supporting documents that are deemed relevant.

The deadline for submitting applications is July 12, 2023, at 5:00 pm.

“All applications should be addressed to the Chairperson of the DPP Selection Panel,” said PSC.

The successful candidate will hold office for a non-renewable term of eight years.

Some of the roles of the DPP include directing the Inspector General of Police to investigate any information or allegations of criminal conduct and instituting and undertaking criminal proceedings against any person before a court other than a court martial in respect of any office alleged to have been committed.

They are also mandated to, among others, be responsible for accounting for State monies received or paid out on account of the office, and submit annual reports to the president and parliament on the performance and overall fulfillment of the object and purpose of the office.

The Selection Panel appointed to recruit the new DPP includes its chairman Shadrack Mose, Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli, Public Service PS Mary Kimonye, Mary Adhiambo Maungu, Roseline Odede, Richard Onsongo Bush Obwocha and Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Twalib Mbarak.