A pharmacist was Tuesday arraigned before a court in Mombasa, facing charges for performing an induced abortion on a 15-year-old girl who had become pregnant as a result of defilement.

During the proceedings at the Mombasa Chief Magistrate’s court, Hon. Martha Mutuku heard that Amos Nzioki committed the offense on June 3, 2023, at his private chemist located in Tudor.

Nzioki allegedly administered a combination of drugs to induce the abortion in the girl.

A statement from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution indicated that the girl’s guardian reported the incident to the police who took her to Coast General Hospital where the abortion was confirmed on examination by doctors.

“The incident occurred as police are looking for a man accused of defiling & impregnating the minor,” the DPP stated.

Nzioki entered a plea of not guilty to the charges leveled against him. The court granted him release on a bond of Ksh 300,000, with one surety of the same amount, or alternatively, a cash bail option of Ksh 200,000.