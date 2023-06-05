Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has threatened that Members of Parliament who are opposing the contentious Finance Bill 2023 should not anticipate any allocation of funds for projects such as roads, within their respective constituencies.

During a church service held on Sunday at Leshuta in Narok County, the Deputy President made reference to a Harambee function he had attended on Saturday at St Charles Lwanga Secondary School in Kitui County. During the event, Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu voiced his opposition to the Finance Bill, suggesting that it should be rejected.

“There is a lot of incitement around this whole Finance Bill issue. I was in Kitui yesterday and their MP spoke about cessation and people were clapping. And then soon after he was telling me they need roads, where does he expect the money to build roads to come from?” he posed.

Gachagua emphasized that the bill is crucial for generating revenue and consequently urged legislators to fully support it if they anticipate receiving development funds.

“Some of you leaders are lying to Kenyans, but know that if your MP is opposed to the Finance Bill, they should not ask for roads,” he said.

During the Saturday event, Gachagua emphasized the need for the Finance Bill of 2023 and argued that it was illogical to demand government assistance in constructing schools, repairing roads, and establishing infrastructure while simultaneously opposing tax increases.

“I am a person who speaks the truth; people must give taxes to finance our capital and recurrent expenditure… there was a call to recruit more teachers, who will pay for this? I can’t pay for it with my Ksh1 million salary… that money will be gotten from the citizens,” he said.

Gachagua further criticized opposition politicians affiliated with the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition who are opposing the bill. He stated that regardless of their protests or attempts to block the bill by wearing sufurias on their heads, their efforts were futile because they lacked sufficient support in numbers. He stated that there was no need for such actions.