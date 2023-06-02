Actress Jackie Matubia has once again addressed the ongoing speculations regarding her romantic life with her fiancé, Blessing Lung’aho.

The mother-of-two took to her YouTube channel to address the matter but only left her fans with more questions than answers.

“Let me tell you guys, it’s tough to be Jackie Matubia,” she began.

“I go through things in the public eye, and everyone has something to say about my life. But amidst it all, I’m still navigating my journey and finding my own happiness.”

The mother of two acknowledged concerns from her fans, vowing to spill all the beans in due time.

“I know there’s been a lot of speculation surrounding my love life. The same way I introduced him is the same way I will inform you about what is going on.

“I want to assure you all that I appreciate your interest and support. I promise that when the time is right, I will share everything with you,” Jackie said.

The actress asked her fans to be patient with her as she figures everything out.

“I understand that you all want to know about my love life, and you deserve to know. Please bear with me as I navigate this journey, I promise to keep you informed, just like I always have. You are an important part of my life, and I value your support,” Matubia e expressed.

