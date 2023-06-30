On Thursday, the High Court in Eldoret adjourned the hearing of the case involving the prime suspect in the murder of LGBTQ activist Edwin Kipruto, also known as Chiloba.

A total of twenty witnesses, including three high school students, a caretaker of the building where the deceased resided, and a taxi driver, had been scheduled to testify against the main suspect, Jacktone Odhiambo.

However, the court decided to postpone the matter to a later date after it was revealed that the Presiding Judge, Justice Reuben Nyakundi, who has been overseeing the case, was absent due to a personal bereavement.

The case was scheduled for hearing on July 20, August 3, and August 4.

Meanwhile, Jacktone Odhiambo is being held at Eldoret GK after he denied the murder charge. Four other suspects were released in February as the prosecution stated that there was insufficient evidence to press charges against them.