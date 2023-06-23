The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Thursday arrested a police officer stationed at Mumias Police Station in Kakamega County on charges of soliciting and accepting a bribe.

Corporal Joshua Ouma Oduor was apprehended for allegedly demanding and receiving a bribe in order to release a motor vehicle that had been impounded at the station.

The vehicle in question was impounded on allegations that the license plate was not clearly visible.

Following a complaint lodged by the motorist at the EACC’s Bungoma office, detectives from the anti-graft watchdog swiftly responded and caught the suspect while he was in the process of receiving the bribe.

The officer was escorted to EACC Bungoma Office, where he underwent processing awaiting further action today, Friday, June 23.

EACC strongly discouraged public officials from engaging in corrupt practices such as demanding bribes from Kenyans while carrying out their official duties.

“It is not only criminal but also immoral for a public official to expect, solicit or demand bribes from citizens, for whatever reason,” says the EACC.