In the interest of the country’s economic stability, Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has called for a truce between President William Ruto and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga.

Murkomen said if both parties are willing, he can facilitate a meeting between the two with a view to resolving the deadlock over the proposed Finance Bill 2023.

According to the CS, President Ruto and Raila Odinga have collaborated in the past, and therefore, there should be no impediment preventing them from reaching an agreement.

“I do not see the reason why Baba na President Ruto should not be consulting more, kwa sababu William Ruto alikuwa kwa academy ya Raila Odinga. The dream of every teacher is to have his student doing better than himself. If you see William Ruto standing tall, he’s standing on the shoulders of a giant called Raila Odinga,” he said.

CS Murkomen said the ongoing political bickering between the two leaders will exert a negative impact on the country’s economy.

“There is no way as a country we can succeed to build our nation if we’re fighting each other. Hiyo kitu yenye Baba anataka kumwambia Ruto, wakubaliane wakutane mahali, mimi naweza panga, alafu tuongee.”

Murkomen added: “This is the only way hustlers will get job opportunities.”