The Registrar of Political Parties (RPP) Ann Nderitu says she won’t be intimated into resigning and is ready to face Azimio la Umoja Coalition in court.

This follows Azimio’s demand for Nderitu’s resignation, asserting that she exhibited bias in her ruling to uphold the suspension of David Murathe and Jeremiah Kioni from the Jubilee Party.

The coalition on Wednesday accused Nderitu of displaying favoritism amidst internal conflicts within Jubilee and expressed a lack of confidence in her handling of the Party’s affairs.

“The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu must leave office in view of clear manifestations that she has been co-opted into partisan and illegal schemes by Kenya Kwanza to cripple instead of protecting political parties. Anne Nderitu no longer enjoys the confidence of her clients, the political parties,” Azimio said.

However, in response, Nderitu now contends that the decision to uphold the resolution by the Jubilee National Executive Committee (NEC) to remove Murathe, Kioni, and Kagwe Gichohi is legally justified.

“Azimio have a right to picket and do what they want. To us, we follow the law. We are a legal entity so the issue can only be discussed in a court of law. When the time comes for me to answer in court, I will defend myself,” she told The Standard on the phone.

“We do not work through intimidation; we work through law. This is a State office. We must separate politics and law. In a dispute, a decision has to be made and that is what we did. Politicians need not destroy offices. If they have lost faith in something, let them address it in court,” she added.