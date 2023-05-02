A morgue neighbouring Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s prayer centre in Kilifi has confirmed collecting bodies and receiving others from the premises.

Milele Funeral Homes, which recently slammed Pastor Ezekiel for lying that his miracle drove them out of business, said it had collected bodies from the preacher’s New Life Prayer Centre in Mavueni.

The morgue’s Chief Executive, Johnson Amani Keya, said they started collecting bodies from pastor Ezekiel’s Mavueni complex last year.

Mr Keya reportedly told the Standard that they collected at least four bodies from the church before they fell out with the wealthy preacher.

“We collected about four bodies with our morgue vehicles at the church premises after the church administration contacted us on different occasions. However, we stopped going there after we had a clash with Pastor Ezekiel,” he said.

Keya said after they stopped collecting the bodies from the premises, families started ferrying their dead to the funeral home from Ezekiel’s church.

“We have lost count of how many because so many families have brought in their dead relatives,” he said,

Pastor Ezekiel’s Mavueni church complex has since been shut down after he was arrested on April 27. The sanctuary sits on 65 acres of land and can host up to 45,000 people.

Ezekiel is facing charges for alleged fraud, money laundering, murder, aiding suicide and radicalisation.