A momentary altercation occurred in a Nakuru court on Wednesday when the lawyer representing former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga tried to block the police from arresting him.

Njenga and 11 others appeared before the court to face multiple charges, including membership in an organized criminal group and involvement in organized criminal activities.

His lawyers accused DCI of breaking the law as Maina Njenga had already acquired anticipatory bail from the High Court in Nairobi blocking his impending arrest.

“It is also illegal for the police to purport to be looking for Njenga because besides having an anticipatory bond which expires on June 20, when he is expected to take a plea, they do not have a warrant of arrest on him,” said lead lawyer Ndegwa Njiru.

Nakuru Senior Resident Magistrate Emmanuel Soita directed Maina Njenga to present himself at the DCI headquarters Thursday morning for questioning.