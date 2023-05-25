Since the beginning of this year, a total of 1,679 individuals have lost their lives in road accidents.

According to data provided by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), this reflects a four percent decrease compared to the same period last year when 1,756 road accident-related deaths were recorded across the country.

The majority of fatalities this year were pedestrians, accounting for 571 deaths, followed by motorcycle operators at 449.

To address this issue, the NTSA has established partnerships with 10 counties along major roads for a road safety campaign aimed at reducing the number of fatal accidents in the country.

As part of their efforts, they have increased signage along major roads and undertaken road improvements by addressing potholes.

During a meeting with the counties in Naivasha, NTSA Director General George Njau announced the upcoming implementation of an intelligent road management and safety system that would monitor and track public service vehicles (PSVs) in the coming days.

Additionally, NTSA will assist PSV operators in establishing transport committees and address the growing number of accidents involving boda-boda operators.

Dr. Duncan Kibogong, the deputy director in charge of road safety, highlighted that pedestrians and motorcycle operators were the most affected by these fatal accidents.

He noted that a total of 8,098 individuals were involved in accidents this year, compared to 7,848 during the same period last year.