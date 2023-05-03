Citizen TV news presenter Waihiga Mwaura has left the Royal Media Services (RMS) owned Citizen TV after 14 years of service.

Waihiga, who started his career as a sports journalist, confirmed his departure on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, the same day he hosted his last show on Citizen TV.

Through his Twitter handles, the seasoned journalist announced he is joining BBC News (BBCAfrica).

Waihiga Mwaura indicated he will be presenting the ‘Focus on Africa’ programme, which highlights the latest economic, political and social updates from Africa.

“My next stop is @BBCNews @BBCAfrica specifically Focus on Africa. I’ll share more details soon, but in the meantime, see you on my last episode of #Newsnight at 9 pm on @citizentvkenya,” he tweeted.

BBC’s Editor Alice Muthengi confirmed Waihiga’s new role in BBC Africa.

“I am delighted to let you know that Waihiga Mwaura will be the new presenter of Focus on Africa TV. Waihiga is a respected, award-winning, and talented Kenyan journalist with engaging storytelling and presentation skills.

“Some of you may have encountered him in London before, as he was the 2018 winner of the BBC News Komla award. He joins the programme at a crucial juncture, as we seek to reach younger audiences and tell more original and impactful stories,” said Muthengi.

Before his exit, Waihiga Mwaura held several roles at Citizen TV; he was the Multimedia managing editor, features and special assignments editor, head of Citizen Digital, among others.

Along the way, he scooped several awards, including the prestigious BBC World News 2018 Komla Dumor and the 2015 Mo Amin Africa awards among others.

In 2022, Waihiga was named as one of the top 25 men in Digital for 2022 by @somaconnectltd.