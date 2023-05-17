President William Ruto has nominated Noordin Haji as the next Director General of the National Intelligence Service.

If considered by Parliament, Mr Haji will succeed Philip Kameru who is due for retirement.

Mr Kameru has been at the helm of the intelligence agency since September 2014.

President Ruto described his performance at NIS as outstanding, having helped the country confront terrorism, transnational crimes and “major threats to our security”.

At the same time, the President has made portfolio re-assignments within the ranks of Principal Secretaries.

Esther Ngero, who has been serving as the PS for Performance Management, is the new PS for Correctional Services.

She replaces Mary Muriuki who takes charge of Public Health and Professional Standards.

Dr Peter Tum has shifted from Medical Services to Sports. He will be succeeded by Harry Kimtai who leaves the Livestock seat to Jonathan Mueke.

In the changes that will enhance service delivery to Kenyans, President Ruto also transferred Gitonga Mugambi from Irrigation to Forestry and nominated Faith Njeri as PS for Performance Management.

