President William Ruto has announced that the government has developed a comprehensive plan to address youth unemployment in the country.

Ruto highlighted several key areas of focus, including digital jobs, agricultural aggregation, industrial growth, and the housing program, which aims to generate employment opportunities for millions of young people.

Acknowledging the urgency of the issue, Ruto emphasized the importance of a deliberate and strategic approach to tackle unemployment. He expressed confidence in the current government’s plan, which he said is designed to comprehensively address this challenge.

“We must have a deliberate plan on how to sort out unemployment. The plan the government of now has a comprehensive intentional plan on how to sort out unemployment,” said Ruto

“The housing program is going to provide at least 1 million jobs for the young people of the republic of Kenya,” he added

Additionally, he outlined the government’s commitment to establishing ICT hubs nationwide, which will serve as centers for technology innovation, training, and employment opportunities in the digital sector.

Recognizing the crucial role of connectivity, President Ruto also shared that his administration is undertaking the rollout of a vast network of fiber optic cables, spanning one hundred thousand kilometers, to enhance connectivity and facilitate digital advancement.

President Ruto spoke on Saturday during the centenary anniversary celebration of Limuru Girls High School.

He was joined by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa, Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, and other esteemed leaders.