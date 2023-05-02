President William Ruto has announced that Kenya will adopt a radical remuneration policy that will be responsive to the cost of living.

Under the new plan, the minimum wages will also be guided by sustainability and productivity.

Further, public and private sector wages will be rationalised to address disparities.

President William Ruto said he was keen on enhancing worker welfare and labour interests to boost productivity.

He made the remarks on Monday at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi during the 58th Labour Day Celebration.

He said the Government was already making progress in furthering labour rights in the country.

The President explained that Kenya will fulfill its international obligations in the domain of labour rights and welfare, citing the ratification of the International Labour Organisation Convention.

He said the Work Injury Compensations will also be refined into a social insurance system.

“A compensation model based on employer liability is stale; we must transform it to ensure sustainability.“

President Ruto asked workers to sharpen their skills to boost their capacity and incomes.

“We have made training opportunities available throughout the country in vocational education and training opportunities,” he observed.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Cabinet Secretaries, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, MPs, union officials led by COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli among other leaders, were present.