Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has revealed plans to hold a protest outside former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s home in Gatundu, Kiambu.

Speaking at Thika stadium during the 25th music anniversary for crooner Muigai wa Njoroge, the former Gatundu MP said he will lead President William Ruto’s allies in Mount Kenya region in the demonstration.

CS Kuria said they will protest Uhuru Kenyatta’s recent inroads in the political scene amid wrangles within the Jubilee Party.

“It might be as soon as coming week. We will hold that meeting not anywhere else but outside the Kenyatta family homestead in Ichaweri village in Gatundu South, Kiambu,” Kuria said.

The CS also hurled unprintable abuses at the former President and told him that his time in power was up.

“Uhuru must get used to the fact that we are the ones in power, not him,” he said.

Moses Kuria also accused Uhuru Kenyatta of orchestrating Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s protests. He alleged that Uhuru wants to destabilise President Ruto’s government through “sponsoring opposition-driven upheavals”.

“There are those who are known for fighting investments through public protests and this time round they will have it rough,” the CS said.

Kuria said he cannot be travelling around the world in search of investors “while others known for their seasonal turmoil in the political scene scheme on how to sabotage our efforts”.