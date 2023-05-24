Following a raid on their temporary camp in Garissa County, Kenyan security forces are reportedly in pursuit of suspected Al-Shabaab militants who managed to escape.

According to the National Police Service, a group of officers from the Special Operation Group encountered approximately 10 militants in a firefight during their patrol on Monday at 11 am. However, the militants fled the scene.

The specialized unit had diligently tracked footprints for nearly three kilometers, eventually discovering their makeshift camp.

“On 22 May 2023, at around 1100hrs while along Diiso, Biamthow SOG Officers on patrol found fresh footprints at Billow Dam and after tracking the footprints for about 2.7 km, where they came across a makeshift camp with about 10 suspected Alshabaab militants engaged in a shootout, and the militants escaped,” NPS said in a statement.

Efforts are underway to arrest the suspects, police said.