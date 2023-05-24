Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Sh8 million, which was stolen from a businessman based in Kiambu.

According to a report filed by the businessman’s wife late last month, the money was taken from a safe that was hidden at an abandoned pump station in Kinangop, Nyandarua County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) said they believe that the suspects gained access to the building by entering through the roof and subsequently broke into the safe to steal the cash.

DCI added that a sum of Sh2.5 million has been successfully recovered thus far from the apprehended suspects, who have been identified as Moses Cherish and Eliud Wangai.

However, the third suspect, David Mushendu, remains at large.

The suspects will be charged with Stealing by Servant contrary to Section 281 of the Penal Code.