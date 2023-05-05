The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed Sophia Wanuna as the Deputy Director and Head of Directorate of Public Affairs and Corporate Communication at JSC.

In a press statement sent to newsrooms, the appointment took effect on 29th April this year.

Wanuna, a seasoned communications professional with 15 years of experience under her belt, has worked in various media houses.

She began her journalism career in the year 2008 at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation and moved to K24 (Mediamax Network) in 2010, where she worked for one year till 2011 before joining KTN (Standard Group) where she rose to the position of Deputy Managing Editor.

“She brings a wealth of experience from media to the Directorate of Public Affairs and Communications as an established journalist and newsroom manager,” said JSC.

Wanuna holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Daystar University, specializing in Public Relations.