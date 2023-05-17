Businessman Jimi Wanjigi is off the hook after the Directorate of Public Prosecutions(DPP) withdrew lad fraud charges against him.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Benard Ochoi on Tuesday also acquitted Wanjigi’s co-accused: his wife Irene Nzisa and six other people.

In his application seeking to withdraw charges against the suspects, DPP Noordin Haji told the court that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reviewed the evidence in the land case and established that the real perpetrators are 11 other persons who have since been charged.

“The court has considered the application by the prosecution for withdrawal of this case, it has been submitted that upon review of the evidence, the DPP has decided to charge 11 other accused persons in a different file and drop the charges against the persons herein, I will therefore allow the application,” magistrate Bernard Ochoi ruled.

Wanjigi and the others will now be treated as State witnesses in the Sh56 million fraud case.

Speaking outside court, Wanjigi accused the government of dragging his family to court on frivolous claims. He said his wife was dragged into the case by the former administration for no reason.

“We were harassed as a family for no reason including my 91-year-old father- in a case he is not involved in. This was all political witch-hunt,” Wanjigi said.