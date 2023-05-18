The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has recommended an inquest to establish the cause of Jeff Mwathi’s death, a lawyer representing Lawrence Njuguna alias DJ Fatxo has said.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, lawyer Duncan Okatch said the DPP agreed with the findings of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI ) that there was no evidence to indicate criminal culpability against DJ Fatxo.

“Our client is happy that the truthful position he has always espoused and maintained with regard to his innocence has come out at last,” Okatch said.

He added that DJ Fatxo was grateful to the DCI and the DPP for demonstrating high standards of professionalism, independence and focus in the face of “clearly orchestrated public and social media machinations to obfuscate the truth”.

“We are pleased to say that we now know that the Director of Public Prosecutions has indeed looked into the matter and has agreed with the findings and recommendations of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation, namely that there is not a single shred or iota of evidence to suggest any remote criminal culpability or suspicion on the part of our client.In fact, it is very clear that our client was not even in his house at the material time when his friend Jeff Mwathi met his death,” he added.

Okatch mentioned that DJ Fatxo will not be seeking legal redress against all those who propagated “lies” that he was culpable of the death.

“Our client being a practising Christian has consciously decided to forgive all those who propagated such narratives and he only hopes that through his tribulations, those who had been led into believing such or in one way or another became part of the social mob justice, cyberbullying and Kenyans in General, have learnt a thing or two,” the lawyer said.

Okatch added that DJ Fatxo will now go back to his normal life and do what he does best.

“DJ Fatxo will now resume his normal life and do what he does best which is ensuring people shake their legs and he hopes that this challenge that has been surmounted will impact positively on any person who may find himself already judged even before his side of the story is heard,” he said.