Cabinet Secretary for ICT, Eliud Owalo, has announced that all Kenyans will have a digital ID by the first quarter of next year.

Speaking on Wednesday, CS Owalo said the digital identifiers will be in use by March 2024.

The minister said the digital ID will ease access to government services for Kenyans as citizens will not have to go to government offices to be attended to.

“We’re pursuing a digital ID. We’re already in a benchmarking exercise in countries like Estonia and Pakistan. By March next year each Kenyan will have a digital ID,” Owalo said during the launch of ICT Week at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

CS Owalo insisted that the digital ID has nothing to do with the contentious Huduma Namba.

“Let me clarify that we’re not reinventing the Huduma Namba. What we’re saying is Kenyans need to have a digital Identity to facilitate optimum consumption of government services, ” he said.