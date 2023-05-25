Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has expressed support for the Jamaican Reggae superstar Richie Spice’s live concert in the lakeside city describing it as an opportunity to advertise and market Kisumu County as a tourism destination.

Richell Bonner, better known as Richie Spice is expected to stage a first-time historic performance at the Mamboleo Showground in Kisumu on Sunday, May 28 as he visits the county for the first time.

Prof. Nyong’o affirmed that preparations were in top gear and his administration is ready to welcome the Jamaican artist for a mega live performance in the lakeside city.

“Hosting the celebrity would heighten the exposure of Kisumu to the world,” Prof. Nyong’o acknowledged while assuring that, “for the love of reggae fans in Kisumu and its environs, Richie Spice will be accorded a VIP reception and treatment by the County Government of Kisumu.”

The concert, Nyong’o said, could be the right platform for promoting Kisumu as a tourism destination and unlocking the region as an entertainment hub that is rich with diverse cultural activities.

“We are geared to distinctively transforming the great County of Kisumu into a thriving entertainment destination that attracts visitors from around the world,” the county boss said during a press briefing on Wednesday as a build-up to the anticipated concert.

Spice and his crew, the Governor noted, will land at the Kisumu International Airport on May 28, at 9.25 AM for a tour of the lakeside scenic sites before heading to the evening show.

“While in Kisumu, Spice will get an opportunity to have a taste of our special fresh fish known as ngege (tilapia) from Lake Victoria and enjoy a lakeside nature tour as we showcase the best of our great County of Kisumu to the world,” said Prof. Nyong’o.

The County Department of Trade, Tourism, Industry and Marketing partnered with the Ziva Empire event organizers to produce the Kisumu show where regular tickets are going for Sh500 and Sh2000 for VIPs.

County Executive Committee Member (CECM) in charge of Tourism Farida Salim said the concert will also feature local artists to promote talent and expose them to the world.

The County Security officials have assured of heightened surveillance and traffic management in the area to make sure that nothing goes wrong during the visit by the “Gideon Boot” hit singer.

-Kenya News Agency