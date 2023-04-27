The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has obtained fresh orders to continue holding pastor Paul Mackenzie.

This comes after the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji visited the Shakahola mass graves sites linked to the controversial preacher. By Wednesday, at least 90 bodies had been exhumed while another eight members of the cultic church were rescued, bringing to 34 persons who have been rescued alive.

The DPP said the complexity of the case necessitated the need to detain pastor Mackenzie further.

“In this regard, the Office obtained custodial orders for the detention of Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and other suspects, pending further investigations,” the DPP said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Mackenzie and 14 of his followers may have been promoting radical beliefs for purposes of facilitating ideologically-based violence to advance political, religious, or social change.

DPP Haji said the decision to charge the suspects will be based on the entirety of the evidence.

“The ODPP undertakes to ensure that the rights of the victims are upheld at all times and where necessary, we will seek special protection measures,” he said.

The prosecution has also directed investigating officers to identify the assets belonging to the suspects so that they can preserve, confiscate and forfeit in accordance with the law.

Haji reaffirmed his commitment to promoting human rights and called on all individuals and organizations to work together to create a peaceful and equitable society for all.