Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ezekiel Machogu Wednesday held discussions with a delegation from the National University Commission of Nigeria led by Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, who paid him a courtesy call at Jogoo House.

Machogu said Kenya and Nigeria share plenty in common, therefore the need to form collaborations and work together in getting solutions to common problems affecting higher education in Africa.

“We are currently in the process of transiting from the 8-4-4 education system to the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) system of education unveiled in 2017, which provides continuous assessment for learners in their skills and competences. We also want to ensure our certificates attain international recognized standards and enable graduates to acquire the necessary skills and competences to practice worldwide” said the CS.

Machogu stated that Kenya is currently facing challenges of university funding and governance, but assured that the government is in the process of developing a framework to ensure sustainability in universities.

Disclosing that plans are already in place to establish an Open University in Kenya, the CS said Kenya can also learn from Nigeria on how they are managing the Open University learning.

Speaking during the occasion, Prof. Rasheed briefed the CS on the education system in Nigeria, adding that they are in the country to engage with several higher education stakeholders, compare notes and identify areas of common interest that can strengthen ties between Kenya and Nigeria in education.

During their visit, the delegation will visit selected public universities and semi-autonomous government agencies, under the Ministry of Education.

Present at the meeting was the Principal Secretary for Higher Education and Research Dr. Beatrice Inyangala, the CEO Commission for University Education (CUE) Prof. Mike Kuria, CUE Chairman Prof. Chacha Nyaigoti Chacha and Higher Education Director Dairus Ogutu Mogaka.