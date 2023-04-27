Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS Dr. Alfred Mutua has encouraged Kenyans to apply for jobs in the United States of America (USA).

Dr. Mutua said the US is setting up a framework to allow Kenyans to apply for jobs and to get work visas on time.

“The United States is working on modalities to speed up visa processing at the Nairobi embassy to reduce the long waiting times,” he said.

The CS is in Washington DC in the United States of America attending a bilateral session for negotiations on the Kenya-United States of America Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership accompanied by the Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade and Industry Moses Kuria and other senior government officials.

He said the two countries have agreed to partner in the areas of trade and investment for job creation and visas for youth empowerment, health, food security, climate change, regional peace and security.

In a press statement sent to newsrooms, Dr. Mutua said during the meeting, US committed to support Kenya’s universal healthcare program with a focus on epidemic control and manufacturing of vaccine and pharmaceutical production, which he noted will create jobs for Kenyans and transfer technology.

“We agreed on the continuation of support for HIV/AIDS medication as we build capacity to produce our own within five years. We also hailed the deal with Moderna which will set a vaccine production factory in Kenya from this year,” stated the CS.

He at the same time revealed that US has also committed to facilitate Kenya on sustainable food production, instead of food aid through water harvesting programmes among them dams, value addition technology, and agribusiness technology to encourage youth to embrace farming.

Regarding the Bottom Up, ‘Hustler’ economic model, they discussed partnerships in supporting youth programs, empowering Kenya’s Small and Medium Enterprises and growing wealth to boost the youth.

He said the two countries discussed many security and defence partnerships, since United States is one of the valued partners on Kenya’s efforts to stabilize the region for peace and security.

Dr. Mutua said that United States has committed to support the upgrading of United Nations Office in Nairobi to international standards.

He told the American government that Kenya is open for business and encouraged American investors to invest in the country, adding that with the Africa Continental Free Trade Area agreement, Kenya can be used as the hub for reaching the 1.3 plus billion African market.

“We explained to the US Commerce Department on the various Kenyan incentives that are second to none. We should expect an inflow of American firms opening up businesses in Kenya,” he added.

The CS who thanked the Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Molly Phee, US Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman and their teams for the warm welcome, said the negotiation discussed partnership of over 50 specific issues.

-KNA