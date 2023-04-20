All Public Service Vehicles (PSVS) and Commercial drivers will undergo mandatory driving retest before renewing their licenses from June 1, 2023, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has directed.

In a circular dated April 19, the CS also prohibited school transportation after 10 pm.

All commercial transport operators are also required to ensure their vehicles have speed limits.

“In implementing the Intelligent Road Safety Management System (IRSMS), all heavy commercial operators must ensure vehicles with a tare weight of 3049 Kgs and above are fitted with speed limiters effective immediately.

“School transportation shall not be allowed to operate between 10 pm and 5 am in line with the Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2017, effective immediately,” CS Murkomen said.

He also ordered all heads to ensure that all school children are allocated seats with functional seatbelts and must be put on at all times.

Further, all school vans, buses, and matatus that are unroadworthy must be removed from the roads with immediate effect

Murkomen’s directives come in the wake of increased road accidents on Kenyan roads that have left hundreds of Kenyans dead including students.

In addition to directing an audit of all school transport infrastructure, the CS also wants the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Kenya Urban Road Authority (KURA), and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to mark blackspot areas on the roads.

CS Murkomen has also directed road agencies to ensure cameras are installed at all blackspots, and the first phase completed within four months.

The CS at the same time urged members of the public to be vigilant on the road as well as take personal responsibility by wearing seatbelts when in cars, wearing helmets when riding motorcycles, and crossing at designated points.

Here’s a list of the directives