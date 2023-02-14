Detectives in Nairobi have opened a probe into the death of a university student who was found dead on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Teresia Wawira Ndwiga, a fourth-year student at the University of Nairobi, was found dead in her room in Parklands with a white bloody substance oozing from her nose.

A police report indicates the lifeless body of the law student was found lying naked on the bed.

Ms Ndwiga was sharing a room with a colleague, who told the police she was away for the weekend. When she returned, she found the room locked from the inside.

The roommate alerted security guards who alerted officers at Parklands Police Station.

Confirming the incident, Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said police broke into the and recovered Wawira’s body. He said it had no visible marks.

“We do not know what caused her death but investigations are ongoing,” Bungei said.

Police moved the body to City Mortuary pending a postmortem to establish the cause of her death.