Gender and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa is off the hook over the alleged misappropriation of Sh19 million CDF funds when she was MP for Malindi constituency.

Mombasa Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku formally withdrew the graft case against Jumwa on Monday, February 13 following an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP) under Section 87 (a) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

The act stipulates that the prosecution can withdraw a charge against an accused person but should it get more evidence to sustain the charge, it can arrest and charge the individual afresh.

Justice Mutuku also directed that the cash bail deposited by Ms Jumwa be refunded. The CS was freed on a Sh5 million bond or an alternative Sh2 million cash bail.

While the CS might be off the hook, at least for now that she is part of President Ruto’s government, her other co-accused are not as “lucky”.

The DPP has retained the charges against Wachu Omar, Kennedy Otieno, Bernard Riba, Sophia Saidi, Margaret Kalume, Robert Katana and Multiserve contractors.

The Prosecution read the charges afresh to the six who pleaded not guilty. Their bond terms were also maintained.

The case will be heard on April 20.