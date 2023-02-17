Residents of Siakago, Mbeere North sub-county, Embu County were left in shock Tuesday, February 14 after a man died for allegedly ignoring instructions issued by a witch doctor.

According to a report by K24 TV, it all started when the family of two brothers – David Ngare and Daniel Ireri – reported a stolen motorbike at Siakago Police Station.

The bike belonged to Daniel Ireri and was stolen on February 9.

Frustrated that police were not solving the theft, the family sought the services of a witch doctor identified as Collins Kech from Kisumu County.

Kech arrived in Siakago on February 14 and performed his “dark magic” rituals at around 11:30 am.

The witchdoctor reportedly told the family that the motorcycle thief would be found out in three hours and instructed all those who were present not to take alcohol or leave the compound until the three hours had lapsed.

Kech then left for Kisumu, with Ireri’s wife Christine Nzula escorting him out of the homestead.

When she returned, Nzula found Ngare had left for an unknown destination in the company of another family member, Elkana Muthomi.

Their phones also went unanswered promoting Ireri to go to the Gatito shopping centre to look for them.

After failing to find them, Ireri boarded a bodaboda and intensified his search to the BAT area.

Another boda rider joined the search and together they moved to Mwondu centre where they found David Ngare and Elkana Muthomi helpless and unable to talk.

Ngare was half naked.

”Using the two motorcycles, the two were ferried back home though they were very weak and had to be tied on the motorcycle for support,” a police report read in part.

Back at home, Ireri’s wife Christine Nzula called the witchdoctor to “undo the spell” but the witchdoctor demanded an extra Sh20,000 which was immediately sent through his M-Pesa number.

Despite receiving the payment, the witchdoctor said it was too late. While Elkana managed to recover, David Ngare succumbed.

The body of the deceased was taken to Embu Level 5 Hospital morgue awaiting postmortem.