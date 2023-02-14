Interior CS Kithure Kindiki says bandits and livestock rustlers have killed over 100 people in the last six months.

In a statement to the media on Monday, the CS said the victims include 100 civilians and 16 police officers.

“The murderous gangs have in recent days escalated their terror on innocent Kenyans and law enforcement agencies and in the process burnt down schools, police vehicles and other social amenities. During the attacks, hundreds of Kenyans have been displaced from their homes,” the statement reads in part.

As a result, the government has declared the security situation in the Northern Rift Valley region a National Emergency.

CS Kindiki said the government will now take painful and decisive measures to combat banditry in the region.

The CS declared Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Laikipia, and Samburu Counties to be ‘disturbed and dangerous’.

Additionally, the government has ordered all persons across the country, who hold illegal firearms and ammunition to surrender them willingly within the next three days.

Those who fail to surrender the guns within the stipulated time will face the full brunt of the law, the Interior Ministry warned.

Kindiki’s statement came hours after President Ruto ordered a joint security exercise between the National Police Service and the Kenya Defence Forces to flush out bandits from the troubled North.