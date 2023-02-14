A court in Nairobi has given the go-ahead for auctioneers to evict Aldai MP Maryanne Keitany from a contested house she shared with her estranged husband Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi in Runda, Nairobi.

Chief Magistrate Wendy Micheni on Monday directed Runda Police station OCS to provide security and assistance to the auctioneers – John Mutwiri Mbijiwe T/A Bealine Auctioneers.

“The OCS Runda police station Nairobi or any other officer from the station of the rank above assistant inspector of police be and hereby ordered to provide security and police assistance in evicting Maryanne Kitany from House No. 16 Ridge County Villas in Runda Estate,” the order read.

The eviction order follows a ruling by the High Court on January 20 dismissing Keitany’s claim on the house.

Justice Maureen Odero ruled Keitany’s prayer to continue staying in the Runda home could not be allowed.

This after another court last year established that Linturi and Kitany were never married when they lived together.