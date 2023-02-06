The Government has put in place appropriate measures for the reopening of schools, President Ruto has said.

The Government has provided adequate resources to ensure schools are well-equipped to accommodate all students.

President William Ruto said the government has completed the hiring of an additional 30,000 teachers to enhance the teacher-student ratio.

“We have released Ksh 86 billion to ensure our children have items necessary when they resume school,” he said.

President Ruto spoke on Sunday during a service at Deliverance Church International in Ruai, Nairobi County.

At the same time, President Ruto asked Kenyans to pay taxes faithfully, saying it will free the country from the shackles of debt.

“The solution to economic challenges is for all of us to pay taxes,” said President Ruto.

The Head of State reiterated that no one will be exempted from paying taxes.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja among others accompanied the President.

-PCS