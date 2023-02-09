Police officers in Narok County have launched a manhunt for two suspects who abducted Narok Central Sub County Police Commander Frederick Shiundu Tuesday night.

Narok County Police Commander Kizito Mutoro said the officer was accosted at his gate when he wanted to access his house, when the criminals held him and forcefully took his firearm make Jericho number 44330865.

Mutoro said the officer’s wife called him informing him of the incident, prompting him to lead a team of police officers to the scene.

“We got reports from the wife that he had been abducted. These are people who seem to know him well because they were trailing him from behind,” he said

Mutoro added that after the incident occurred, the police officers swung into action and started pursuing the kidnappers.

He was later found by a watchman abandoned at around 3.30 am(Wednesday) at Tipis area near a river and his firearm which was loaded with 14 rounds of 9mm missing.

“The officer was later tracked at the Tipis area about 77kms North of Narok Town. The police used all means to ensure the officer is rescued,” said Mutoro.

The County Commander said that the officer, who was still in police uniform, was not injured during the incident.

“He has been taken to the hospital and the medical report shows that he is in perfect health,” said the police boss.

The County Police Commander said the motor vehicle that the kidnapped officer was using was found outside the gate, with the engine running and his mobile phone inside the car.

He said two unknown men, who were armed with a pistol, bungled him into a Toyota Wish whose registration number is not known and then drove off towards Mau Narok direction.

While condemning the incident, Mutoro said police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are calling on members of the public to work with the police to prevent and combat crime.

By KNA