Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki has directed police officers to track down and arrest all persons who are in the country against the law.

The CS warned that some of the illegal migrants pose a security risk and could be plotting to commit heinous crimes in the country.

“I have instructed all security officers, through information shared by members of the public, to hunt down persons who are in Kenya illegally and are here possibly planning to commit crimes against our people like they have done in the past,” said the CS.

The crackdown will also extend to unscrupulous building contractors and brewers of illicit liquor.

Kindiki said the challenge of illegal aliens, just like that of illicit brew and substandard buildings, should be at the forefront of our national law enforcement officers led by county and regional security intelligence teams.

The minister noted that Kenya is experiencing a major problem where individuals who are not Kenyan citizens have been crossing over from other countries and continue to live and operate unlawfully.

Kindiki added that a majority of illegal immigrants stay in the neighboring counties of Nairobi and Kiambu.

“They rent houses and others have in the past planned attacks in our country, because they are criminals and they have entered our country illegally,” he stated.

Prof Kindiki spoke in Ruiru during the commissioning of GSU primary school on Monday.