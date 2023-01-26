The United Kingdom has enhanced its visa application process for Kenyans looking to travel to the European country.

Kenyans will now have Visas processed within three weeks after the UK resolved backlog issues that had caused delays since July last year.

UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott also announced that faster priority services are also available.

“Six months ago, I promised we would get our visa service for Kenyans travelling to the UK back on track.

“I’m pleased we’re now at normal customer service standards – a decision should take just three weeks, with faster priority services available,” said Jane Marriott.

Additionally, Kenyans seeking to travel to the UK for six months or less will get a decision on their visa application within a shorter period.

“You should get a decision on your visa within three weeks once you attend your appointment at the visa application centre if you are applying for a visa to travel through the UK on your way to another country,” the UK Home Office said in an updated notice.