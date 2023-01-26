Police officers in Nairobi on Wednesday(January 25) shot dead four suspected criminals in separate incidents.

The first incident occurred some minutes before 5 am when a gang of four allegedly engaged police in a shootout at Kwa Viatu area in Kamukunji.

Police said the gang had earlier robbed two members of the public on their way to work before detectives on patrol intercepted them near Kamukunji grounds.

“On noticing the presence of our officers they shot at them leading to the exchange,” the DCI said.

Two of the suspects died on the spot while the other two managed to escape by diving into the nearby Nairobi river.

“Two of the thugs were lucky to escape the onslaught by diving into nearby Nairobi river, opting to swim downstream while gulping mouthfuls of the heavily polluted water infested with human and household waste,” DCI added.

The officers recovered one homemade firearm capable of firing, a blood-stained knife, mobile phones and six wallets.

The second incident reportedly happened moments later along Thika road at Kastemill area.

Officers on patrol are said to have intercepted an armed man trying to cross over from Zimmerman to Kastemill carrying stolen goods.

“The armed thug who defied orders to surrender was fatally wounded and a Beretta pistol loaded with 2 rounds of 9 mm calibre recovered from him. Also recovered was a 43’’flat screen television suspected to have been stolen from a house in Zimmerman,” police said.

A third incident also happened Wednesday morning, when two armed suspects exchanged fire with police.

“The third miscreant whose appointment with his maker was last to be fixed this morning, died in a fierce shootout as he together with an accomplice tested the resolve of our officers after defying orders to turn themselves in.

“The two armed with a Browning pistol loaded with 13 rounds of 9mm calibre were no match to the sleuths’ ferocious firepower coupled with sufficient government ammo, that fatally wounded one of them instantly as his accomplice fled to nearby shrubs with life-threatening injuries,” a police statement reads.

Cops recovered a police raincoat, handcuff keys, four mobile phones, two master keys and a dagger.

“Efforts to arrest the thugs who escaped are in top gear as detectives urge medical practitioners in Eastlands to be on the lookout for two young men seeking treatment for severe diarrhoea and one with gunshot injuries,” police said.