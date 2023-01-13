A group of Mau Mau war heroes is once again demanding compensation from the British government.

Led by the National Chairman of the Mau Mau Original Trust Dr Ngacha Kariuki, the war veterans who fought against British colonizers, are demanding compensation to the tune of 364 trillion British pounds(approx. Sh54,802,258,784,000,000).

Dr Ngacha exuded confidence that the new President Ruto-led administration will succeed where previous governments have failed. He said they wrote to Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on October 12 to fast-track the compensation process.

“God has brought us a Mau Mau government,” they said.