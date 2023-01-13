A group of Mau Mau war heroes is once again demanding compensation from the British government.
Led by the National Chairman of the Mau Mau Original Trust Dr Ngacha Kariuki, the war veterans who fought against British colonizers, are demanding compensation to the tune of 364 trillion British pounds(approx. Sh54,802,258,784,000,000).
Dr Ngacha exuded confidence that the new President Ruto-led administration will succeed where previous governments have failed. He said they wrote to Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on October 12 to fast-track the compensation process.
“God has brought us a Mau Mau government,” they said.
“I want you to know that it is 364 trillion British pounds.. this is what the British Government has in the record, and I have also sought other records because I know Britain has paid similar amounts before. We want out people together with their kids to be paid… the letter that I have written includes our children,” Dr. Ngacha said.
The National Chairman of the Mau Mau Original Trust noted that the compensation amount is enough to pull Kenya out of debt while also compensating veterans and their families.
“Hii pesa inaweza lipia serikali deni yote na pia watu wa Kenya wapate haki zao,” he added.
The Mau Mau veteran also mentioned they have lobbied for compensation for years, including in 2014 and 2015 when they presented a petition before the then parliament.
Dr. Ngacha claims that the current National Assembly speaker, Justin Muturi, is one of the leaders who supported the petition in 2014.
“We have taken this matter to parliament, in 2014 and 2015…. One of the people who supported this motion is the current speaker, Justin Muturi,” Dr. Ngacha said.
“I have gone back to parliament with the motion and asked the speaker to remember what he said on the 9th page of 2015’s Kenya’s Hansard,” he added as quoted by Citizen TV.