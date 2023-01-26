Sauti Sol are among a number of high-profile international music stars scheduled to grace the 2023 Afro Nation Festival in Portugal.

The Award-winning hitmakers will share a stage with stars such as 50 Cent, Burna Boy, Asake, Fireboy DML, and Aya Nakamura.

This will be the second time Sauti Sol will be performing at the festival having made their first appearance back in 2021.

Last year, Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz represented the East African region at the Festival.

The 2023 Afro Nation will run from Wednesday, Jun 28, 2023 to Friday, Jun 30, 2023.

Here is the full lineup of artistes set to perform at the 2023 Afro Nation Festival.