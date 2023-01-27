Molo MP Kuria Kimani has moved to assure Kenyans that the cost of power will drop.

Kenyans have been up in arms after it emerged that national power distributor – Kenya Power – wants to increase electricity prices by over 70 percent starting April 2023.

The utility firm has applied to the electricity sector regulator, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra), seeking the first upward review of power prices since 2018.

For users who consume less than 30 kilowatts per month, Kenya Power wants the cost of a unit of power increased from Sh20.70 to Sh28.01.

Those consuming 50-kilowatt hours (kWh) a month will fork out Sh36.92 for a unit, a 78 percent hike from the current Sh20.70.

Power costs for industries will also shoot up, with companies that fall under the Commercial and Industrial One (CI1) category set to see the per unit cost of electricity go up to Sh16.48, representing a 90 per cent increase from Sh8.70 per unit they paid under the tariff published January last year.

Amid the jitters of having to dig even deeper into our dwindling pockets, Molo MP on Thursday(January 26) assured Kenyans that President William Ruto is working to ensure electricity prices drop.

“I want to assure Kenyans, the cost of power will come down. President William Ruto is reviewing the cost KPLC buys electricity from independent producers,” Kuria Kimani tweeted.

The MP, who chairs the Finance and National Planning Committee in the National Assembly, said they will review taxes on electricity in the Finance Bill in order to make it affordable.

“The price at which we are getting power from independent producers was poorly negotiated. We allowed anybody who would purport to produce power to produce that power and sell it to Kenya Power at a predetermined price. And that’s why it is becoming very expensive for Kenya Power to retail power to Kenyans.

“The government is now looking at those contracts with a view to renegotiating the cost at which Kenya power is getting the power. Once that has been established, I am certain that we will be able to bring down the cost of electricity,” Kuria Kimani said.