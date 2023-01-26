John Allan Namu has taken it upon himself to expose the inner dirty dealings of electricity and water cartels in Kenya’s informal settlements.

The award-winning investigative journo has teamed with KTN News TV to air the four-part series titled ‘Ghetto Gava’.

Allan Nyamu says the series will highlight the complicated circumstances that have allowed ruthless cartels to thrive in some of Kenya’s largest informal settlements.

“About to pay your electricity bill? Here’s an investigation produced by Sam Munia and Joy Kirigia that will get you thinking about the true cost of electricity,” Allan Namu teased ahead of the series premiere.

‘Ghetto Gava’ airs from today(January 26) on KTN News at 8:30 pm to Sunday, January 29.

Watch a teaser below.