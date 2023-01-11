Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Monday arrested a government official for allegedly soliciting a bribe to process a title deed.

Charles Mwendwa Mutua, a Land Registrar based at the Ngong Land Registry, allegedly demanded a Sh.2.5 million bribe from a member of the public in order to process the land ownership document.

EACC officers reportedly nabbed Mr Mwendwa while receiving Sh900,000, a bargain from the initial demand.

The arrest followed a series of investigations into complaints that Mutua, together with his boss Caroline Simuli Kituyi, are notorious for demanding bribes for title deeds to be processed.

“On 7th December 2022, the Commission received a report from a member of the public who alleged that both Caroline Simuli Kituyi and Charles Mwendwa Mutua based at Ngong Land Registry were demanding a bribe from him in order to process the Title Deeds of his land,” the EACC said.

The antigraft watchdog added that Caroline Simuli Kituyi and Charles Mwendwa planned the share the bribe money.

A manhunt has since been launched for Kituyi who reportedly evaded arrest. She has been ordered to present herself to Integrity Centre Police Station.

Mutua was detained at the Kilimani Police Station pending further processing.