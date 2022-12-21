Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki on Tuesday, December 20 announced a nationwide crackdown on motorists and road users flouting traffic rules during the festive season.

CS Kindiki said the move is aimed at containing the road carnage usually witnessed during the festivities.

The Interior CS warned motorists that the crackdown will be ruthless as police and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) intensify traffic presence and checks on major roads.

“During this festive season, I have directed the police to crackdown heavily, and without exceptions, all those found flaunting our traffic rules. I have given the inspector general of police my personal assurances and those of the government of the republic of Kenya that we will provide officers with all the necessary support to enforce the safety of every Kenyan on our roads and a deliberate campaign targetting the reduction of our unacceptable high road fatalities as CS Murkomen has read out, “Kindiki said.

The CS noted that many accidents around the Christmas season are caused by human errors that are exacerbated by excessive consumption of alcohol.

“We will enforce the law using all means possible. This time around, it will be extremely ruthless,” CS Kindiki said.

He urged motorists and other road users to strictly adhere to the relevant traffic rules set to avoid brushing sides with the law.

“We expect 100 per cent compliance with the relevant traffic requirements by motorists and other road users. These rules must be observed in their entirety by all,” CS Kindiki said.

The crackdown will target the following punishable offences: