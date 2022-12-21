Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua says she is content being in the Opposition following calls for President Ruto to give her a job in his government.

Led by Tharaka Nithi County Assembly Speaker John Mbabu, some politicians from Mt Kenya urged Ruto to consider Karua for any job at State House.

Mbabu asked Chuka/Igambang’ombe MP Patrick Munene to reach out to President Ruto on behalf of Martha Karua.

“MP Munene, because you are close to President Ruto and you know very well Ms Karua is a great leader with very many political siblings, talk to the Head of State so that she can be given a job even if it is somewhere in State House,” Mbabu said.

But speaking in Kiangondu, Chuka/Igamban’ombe constituency on Tuesday, Martha Karua said she will remain in the opposition to keep Ruto’s government in check.

“I am not looking for any job in the government. The work of opposition is enough for me and I am comfortable with it,” she said.

Karua spoke during the burial of Narc Kenya party official, Mr Miriti Boore who was also the first MCA for Karingani ward and a mayor of Chuka town.

Karua said Kenya is a multiparty democracy and she cannot sit by and watch knowing there are some bad people in the current leadership.