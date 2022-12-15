Mary Njoki Muchemi and her two daughters will be buried in the United States, the family has said.

Muchemi, 49, and her daughters Andrianna Stanton, 17, and Brianna Stanton, 11, were shot dead by her husband Gary Stanton on Saturday, December 3.

Stanton then turned the gun on himself at their house in Louisville, Kentucky.

Njoki Muchemi’s family says the two families have agreed that the victims will be laid to rest in the US where they were citizens.

“Both families had a lengthy discussion and resolved that the burial should take place in the US,” said Njoki’s brother, Moses Muchemi.

He said the victims will be buried on December 22.

“I and my two brothers and our uncle shall soon be leaving for the US to give the final respects to our beloved sister,” Muchemi added.

Muchemi described Stanton as a “good man who loved his wife and children and the fatal shooting came as a shock to everyone”.