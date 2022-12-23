Isiolo County authorities on Wednesday destroyed Sh20 million worth of Cannabis that had been seized in Isiolo and neighbouring regions during the last six months.

Isiolo Chief Magistrate Lucy Mutai gave the go-ahead for the weed to be set ablaze after the conclusion of five drug trafficking cases.

The marijuana was set on fire at the Isiolo Law Courts in an event witnessed by the magistrate herself, Nacada CEO Victor Okioma, Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding and County Criminal Investigations Officer Betty Chepng’eno among other top government officers.

Magistrate Mutai said the Judiciary will fast-track more drug trafficking cases to ensure they are completed in time to pave the way for the destruction of the exhibits.

“We will continue applying the law (as required) in dealing with cases related to drug trafficking in our efforts to either end the business or bring it to a snail’s pace because it has really ruined the lives of our youths,” Ms Mutai said.

Okioma said the destruction of Cannabis was meant to discourage dealers from the illegal business which he said had ruined the lives of many youths.