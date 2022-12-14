The High Court has allowed the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to freeze funds belonging to a City Hall employee over unexplained wealth.

The anti-graft agency is investigating Wilson Nashon Kanani on suspicion of receiving bribes and kickbacks through his office.

EACC said Kanani is in charge of regulating, monitoring, and surveillance of all outdoor advertisements. His work entails ensuring advertisers comply with approvals and payments for advertisements.

The Commission noted that despite earning a net salary of Sh55,000 per month, Kanani received Sh506.3 million between January 2016 and October 2022, suspected to be proceeds of corruption.

He allegedly received the funds through bank accounts in his name using companies associated with him, his wife, and his children who are minors.

The five companies lare Wilman Auto Invests, Wilman Auto Invests (Logistics), Willy Walla International Limited, Wilcoreg Limited and Regineez Enterprises Limited. They are believed to have been used to conduct business with the Nairobi City County government.

Additionally, Kanani reportedly owns a house at Phenom Estate in Lang’ata, a residential house and rental property in Busia, an apartment in Lang’ata NHC estate and an apartment in Kahawa.

While granting the anti-graft agency orders to freeze the funds, High Court Judge Esther Maina also prohibited Kanani, his agents and servants from withdrawing, transferring or in any other way dealing with funds held in various bank accounts.