Ida Odinga has called out a section of politicians from Nyanza region for turning against Azimio leader Raila Odinga following his loss in the August 9 polls.

Speaking on Monday during a thanksgiving prayer in Homa Bay town, Ida said some of these leaders have been blaming Raila for their own losses in the elections.

“The same politicians would wake up and come to my home for breakfast, lunch and supper and spend the whole day at my office. They are now insulting members of my family, forgetting they used to frequent my home, pretending to be close to the family,” said Mrs Odinga, adding that those who made frequent visits to the family have abandoned them.

Ida further accused the politicians of trying to usurp Raila Odinga as the Nyanza kingpin by running campaigns to push for Raila to retire from politics.

Mrs Odinga said those trying to write him off politically were doing so for selfish interests. She also noted that some of them had taken to social media to paint the Odinga family negatively in the hope of being rewarded by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“Those making noise on Facebook with intentions of seeking state recognition are wasting their time,” she said.

Ida Odinga appeared to be referring to former allies of Raila who have been traversing Nyanza region since the August elections, calling on the Luo community to embrace fresh leadership.

They include former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma, former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo, former Kisumu Senator Fred Outa and former Lake Basin Development Authority Chairman Odoyo Owidi.