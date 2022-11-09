Police in Isiolo are building a case against a couple for subjecting their six-month-old daughter to female genital mutilation (FGM) in Leparua, Isiolo North constituency.

Officers arrested the couple some hours after the infant was rescued and rushed to Isiolo Referral Hospital and admitted.

Isiolo Sub-County Police Commander Collins Sainna said the girl’s father was detained at Isiolo Police Station while the mother was allowed to take care of the child under the watch of police officers.

“We are interrogating the father to know who carried out the cut and if there were accomplices so that we [can] arrest them and arraign them for the offence,” Sainna said.

He added that the mother will be prosecuted after the child recovers.

A source at Isiolo Hospital said the baby was admitted with a large wound but she had since been stabilized.

Human rights activists condemned the act and called on the government to bring to book all those involved.

“This is unheard of. Most of the communities that subject their girls to the harmful practice do so [when the girls are] between nine and 12 years, but half a year old is absurd,” said Isiolo Gender Watch executive director Grace Lolim.

She added that the girl might have been booked for marriage to an old man later in life.

The police boss implored girls pushed by their custodians to go through the cut to report to authorities.